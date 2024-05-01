New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek is built to get DIRTY

The Nissan X-Trail N-Trek joins the X-Trail range, offering tweaks and updates to make it suitable for ‘Adventurous’ families.

The Nissan X-Trail is Nissan’s best-selling SUV (although that gong belongs to the Qashqai in the UK) and we had the latest X-Trail arrive in 2022 to up the X-Trail’s game and keep the competition in check.

But despite its proper family SUV vibe, the X-Trail isn’t really built to go off-road or tackle the muddy stuff (although when we reviewed the previous X-Trail we found it managed green laning quite well), so Nissan has decided that what the X-Trail really needs is a rufty-tufty model for ‘Adventurous’ families. Say hello to the new Nissan X-Trail N-Trek.

Sitting in between the X-Trail N-Connecta and Tekna models, the N-Trek comes with skid plates front and back, new 18″ alloys, integrated fogs, gloss black door mirrors and dark roof rails.

Inside – which comes in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations – you get water-resistant, wipe-clean seats, perfect says Nissan if you’ve been “trail running, mountain biking or just splashing in muddy puddles with the kids”, rubber floor mats and a reversible boot liner.

Available with the existing e-4orce and e-Power powertrains with a 1.5-litre three-pot engine to power the X-Trail’s battery which powers the motor, with the e-Power driving just one axle and the e-4orce both.

Nissan’s Arnaud Charpentier said:

We started the development of the X-Trail N-Trek with the simple motto: Let’s Get Dirty. It captures the spirit of a core group of X-Trail customers who embrace adventure, the outdoors and want to use their vehicle to enjoy time and adventures together.

Don’t expect Land Rover off-road levels of ability for the X-Trail N-Trek, but in the real world it does offer exactly what a lot of families need.

No prices yet, but expect it to start at around £40k.