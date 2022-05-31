New Peugeot 408 TEASED for June reveal – Peugeot’s take on the Citroen C5X?

The new Peugeot 408 is teased by Peugeot ahead of a debut in June, with Peugeot saying it’s a dynamic Fastback with SUV cues.

Peugeot was first mooted to be delivering a 408 as a GT Coupe to fit between the 308 and 508 some eight years ago, but that didn’t happen. But now it is.

Peugeot has announced it plans to reveal a new 408 next month (June 2022) and that it “combines the characteristic codes of SUVs with a dynamic Fastback silhouette“. Which doesn’t sound a million miles away from the Citroen C5X, which Citroen says is “a combination of SUV, Estate and Saloon“.

Underpinning the new 408 will be the same Stellantis EMP2 Platform which also underpins the 308 and 3008 (and the Citreon C5X), and it seems likely it will be offered with the same powertrains too.

That will see the 408 offered with a pair of plug-in hybrids, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5 diesel, but it also seems almost certain there will be an electric 408, although perhaps not at launch.

Peugeot says of the 408:

In terms of design and engineering, the search for high efficiency and the desire to offer new experiences were at the heart of the development of the new PEUGEOT 408. Aimed at those for whom the automobile is a pleasure, the 408 brings an unprecedented Allure to the PEUGEOT family.