The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit is revealed ahead of its debut on the new 3008 later this year, complete with 21″ ‘floating’ screen.

It’s more than a decade since Peugeot first fitted what they call an i-Cockpit to a car, with digital instruments replacing conventional dials, and a teeny-weeny little steering wheel to, it was said, give a better view of the instruments.

We have always got on fine with the minuscule steering wheel, but it’s become a bit of a Marmite feature, with many complaining the wheel is always in the wrong place wherever they site it.

But Peugeot is sticking with the small steering wheel as they move into a new era of instrumentation with a new i-Cockpit dubbed Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit, revealed today before it arrives in the new Peugeot 3008 later this year.

Peugeot has combined the old -Cockpit’s infotainment and digital dash into a single, slightly curved, 21″ digital panel which stretches from the driver’s door to the centre console, incorporates HUD and looks to be floating thanks to ambient lighting below.

In the centre of the dash are touch-sensitive buttons which can be customised to do stuff like alter Air Con, make a call, put up the Nav and more, with touch controls on the steering wheel (unfortunately) and the gear lever replaced by PRND buttons to the side of the start button.

The new Peugeot 3008 – complete with the new Panoramic i-Cockpit – will debut later this year, and you can expect the Panoramic i-Cockpit to roll out across Peugeot’s range following its 3008 debut.