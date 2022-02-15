New Polestar 5 aiming at Porsche Taycan with new UK-developed aluminium platform

The new Polestar 5 – Polestar’s flagship model and production version of the Precept concept – will have a UK-developed bonded aluminium platform.

Polestar is now ploughing its own furrow after its separation from Volvo and subsequent SPAC listing, and has already delivered the hybrid Polestar 1 as a halo car to kick-start the brand and the Polestar 2 as a Tesla Model 3 rival, with an electric SUV on the horizon and a new halo car – the Polestar 5 – based on the Precept Concept

Now Polestar is distancing itself further from its original Volvo underpinnings and has developed a new Platform for the Polestar 5 – an EVtaking aim at cars like the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT – using bonded aluminium and developed at Polestar’s UK R&D base in Coventry, using a new, faster manufacturing process that develops body and platform together.

The result is less weight, greater real-world range and dynamic responsiveness, resulting in torsional rigidity better than a traditional two-seat supercar.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

Our UK R&D team is one of Polestar’s greatest assets. Their mix of engineering and technological expertise enables us to develop advanced, light-weight sports car technology with a creative mindset and a spirit that embraces innovative engineering. This will set Polestar apart in the years to come.

No official news yet on the batteries Polester will use to keep the Polestar 5 close to the ground, or what sort of power it will get. But it’ll be significant.