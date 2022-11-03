New Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition deliver PINK Porsches

The new Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition models deliver a cosmetic makeover to 718s, including a pink paint job.

Porsche 718 models – Cayman and Boxster – may live in the shadow of the 911, but if you can ignore the jibes of ‘poor man’s Porsche’ they’re actually terrific sports cars, even with the entry-level 2.0-litre engine, and with prices starting at just £47,700 they’re cheaper than many a new family EV.

Now, to garner a bit of added interest in the 718s, Porsche has revealed a new limited run – 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition – with cosmetic titivations including pink paint job. Although Porsche calls it Ruby Start Neo, harking back to the Ruby Star paint job of the 911 Carrera RS in the 964 era.

But you don’t have to have the pink paint job, and you can even un-option the decals on the side and stripe on the bonnet – available in black or white depending on your paint job preference – although if you don’t want the stripes and decals, or the pink paint job, you’re probably better off with a regular Cayman or Boxster.

Other titivations for the 718 Style Edition models include black sport tailpipes, 20″ gloss black Spyder alloys, coloured wheel hub covers, leather package in black, illuminated door sills and Porsche crests on the headrests.

Standard kit includes bi-xenon headlights with LED running lights, Park Assist with a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, Cruise, heated seats, climate and contrast stitching.

Both the Cayman and Boxster Style Editions come with Porsche’s 2.0-litre boxer engine with 295bhp, with the Cayman costing £51,600 and the Boxster £53,600.