New Porsche Cayenne Electric will offer WIRELESS inductive charging

When the Electric Porsche Cayenne arrives in 2026, it will come with the option of wireless inductive charging at speeds up to 11kW.

Hyundai’s Genesis also had a long play with wireless charging, and concluded it was inefficient and too slow to suit their customers and abandoned any idea of making wireless charging an option.

Despite all that, Porsche has announced that it too has been playing with wireless induction charging and is going to offer it first on the new electric Porsche Cayenne when it launches in 2026.

Dubbed Porsche Wireless Charger (PWC), it will charge at up to 11kW, works in a temperature range of -40 to +50 C and isn’t affected by any normal debris. It’s also up to 90% efficient.

The floor plate can be attached to a driveway or in a garage with a charging plate on the car fixed above the underbody shielding.

Porsche’s Dr. Michael Steiner said:

Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility. We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.