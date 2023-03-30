New Porsche Cayenne interior REVEALED – and it’s gone a bit ‘Taycan’

The new facelifted Porsche Cayenne will debut on 18 April, ahead of which Porsche reveals the all-new interior of the Cayenne.

It’s more than 20 years since Porsche revealed the Cayenne, since when it’s gone through three iterations – improving with every one – and still underpins Porsche’s profits as its best-selling model worldwide.

Now, there’s about to be a new Cayenne revealed, but rather than a new generation, the new Cayenne is a facelift of the current model to give it more life as Porsche heads towards an all-new Cayenne EV in the next couple of years.

Of course, even with an all-new Cayenne, you’d expect the cosmetic changes to be evolutionary, not revolutionary, and with a facelift even fewer changes. So expect nothing more than tweaked bumpers and nose, wheels, lights and colour choices.

But one big change for the facelifted Cayenne comes on the inside, and Porsche reveals it ahead of the full debut. And it’s very much a Taycan-inspired interior. Which makes sense as Porsche trollies down the EV road.

Porsche says the new Cayenne interior “creates a new, more intensive driving experience ” with the most important controls around the steering wheel. But it’s the full-width ‘screenage’ which is the biggest visible change.

Comprising a 12.6″ instrument cluster, 12.3″ infotainment and (optional) 10.9″ passenger display, with the passenger display allowing a front seat passenger to set Sat Nav and Media and stream content (which can’t be seen by the driver).

The digital instrument panel offers seven different views – including Porsche-style five-dial – there’s a new steering wheel, a dash-mounted gear selector and a new central console with Air Con black control panel with digital and analogue controls. And there’s even a proper volume control knob.

The new Porsche Cayenne will be revealed in full on 18 April.