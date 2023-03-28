New Renault Espace arrives as an SUV – but not for the UK

Renault has revealed the new Espace, which is now an SUV – effectively, a bigger Austral – but it’s not coming to the UK.
It’s almost seven years since Peugeot turned the 5008 MPV into a really rather good SUV as buyers’ desire for MPVs waned. And it’s been quite a success.
Now, Renault is playing the same game with the car which really started the MPV love affair – the Renault Espace – and has revealed the new Espace which is, effectively, a Renault Austral SUV under the skin.
The stretching of the Austral to deliver the Espace means a longer rear overhang to accommodate a third row of sets to turn the new Espace from a five-seater to a seven-seater, and although the new Epace is actually a bit shorter than the old model, Renault says it is roomier inside.
Inside it’s much like the Austral too with a 12.3″ digital instrument panel and 12″ infotainment, LED ambient lighting and optional HUD.
Power for the new Espace comes from a 1.2-litre hybrid powertrain, good for 197bhp.
Fabrice Cambolive, Renault CEO, said:
The All-new Espace is a major vehicle to ensure and confirm our move upmarket. It retains the DNA of the five previous generations, through its top-of-the-range presentation, its comfort, its habitability and its luminosity. It is also being transformed to meet new customer demands, with a benchmark hybrid engine and a unique multimedia experience.
As far as we can tell, Renault has no intention of offering the new Espace in the UK, despite the Austral due to go on sale soon.
