Renault Austral Revealed – replaces the Kadjar and comes only with HYBRID power

The new Renault Austral SUV arrives as Renault replace the Kadjar with a new SUV with a new look, hybrid engines and an upmarket interior.

Renault has been busy teasing the Renault Austral as a replacement for the Kadjar for the last three months, and now it arrives with new looks, new all-Hybrid powertrains and a more upmarket interior, aimed at cars like the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4.

Sitting on Renault’s new CMF-CD Platform, the Austral doesn’t (at least not for now) come as a PHEV, but it does offer two full hybrid options with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor for an output of 157bhp or 196bhp. As an alternative to diesel engines – which aren’t on offer – the Austral has the option of a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid powertrain with either 138nhp or 158bhp.

Under the skin, the Austral comes with torsion beam rear suspension which is upgraded to multi-link with four-wheel steering on high-end models. Looks are heavily influenced by the Megane E-Tech Electric, with skidplates front and back, 20″ alloys and bits of butch cladding.

There will also be an Austral Esprit Alpine model to echo some of Alpine’s styling complete with a unique Satin Grey paint job, Alpine alloys and Alcantara seats with blue stitching.

Renault has vastly improved the Austral’s interior, compared to the Kadjar, with much screenage from a 12.3″ instrument panel and 12″ infotainment (at least on top-end models) covered in Gorilla glass, posh materials including wood, leather and Alcantara and soft-touch surfaces.

Renault hasn’t confirmed prices for the new Austral, or even if it’s heading for the UK but, assuming it is, expect it to go on sale in the summer.