New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo now on sale with prices from £20,925

The new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo goes on sale in the UK with prices from £20,925 and a choice of two petrol engines with manual or DSG.

Last month, Skoda revealed the new Monte Carlo trim for the Fabia range, offering a sporty take on the little Fabia. And now it goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £20,925.

Highlights for the Fabia Monte Carlo include 17″ alloys – the biggest available on the Fabia – new sports bumpers, gloss black door mirrors and grille, black Skoda lettering and Monte Carlo badging.

Inside, the sporty theme continues with sports seats in the front in cloth and fake leather, three-spoke leather steering wheel, red metallic trim bits, bits of carbon-effect trim, white stitching and aluminium pedals, with 10.25″ digital instruments, 8″ infotainment with Smartlink, Keyless and Climate.

The starting point is the Fabia Monte Carlo with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox delivering 108bhp and getting to 62mph in 9.9 seconds and costing from £20,925, with a DSG ‘box option adding £1,040 to the price. The more powerful Fabia Monte Carlo gets Skoda’s 1.5-litre petrol engine 148bhp which comes only with the DSG ‘box and costs from £23,765.

The Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo is now available to order in the UK, although when deliveries will start is anyone’s guess in the current climate.