New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo ARRIVES to add a sporty edge to the new Skoda Fabia range

The new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo arrives to deliver a sporty edge to the new Fabia range, with a choice of 1.0 and 1.5-litre engines.

The new Skoda Fabia range was revealed back in May – and went on sale in September – but it came without a ‘Sporty’ version.

But a few weeks ago, Skoda teased the arrival of the Fabia Monte Carlo as its sporty addition to the range – it seems there will be now Fabia vRS this time around – and now it’s revealed, although Skoda hasn’t yet decided how much the Fabia Monte Carlo is going to cost in the UK.

The new Monte Carlo comes with a choice of two engines, with a 108bhp 1.0 litre good for 62mph in 9.9 seconds the less powerful option, and the more powerful a 1.5-litre good for 62mph in 8.0 seconds. The 1.5-litre comes with a seven-speed auto, and the 1.0-litre with a six-speed manual ‘box, but with the auto as an option.

As befits a Monte Carlo model, there’s a bit of sporty titivation going on, with a tweaked front end with bigger air intakes, black grille, rear diffuser, side skirts, 17″ alloys (18″ an option), LED headlights and black exterior highlights.

Inside there are black and red sports seats, carbon fibre-effect trim, contrast stitching, 10.25″ Virtual Cockpit, 8.0″ infotainment (and a 9.2″ option), red decorative strip on the dashboard, flappy paddles if you have the DSG, and LED ambient lighting.

Despite not having come up with a price for the Fabia Monte Carlo, Skoda expects the first customer cars to arrive in May.