Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo TEASED ahead of joining the new Fabia range

The recently launched new Skoda Fabia range will soon have a Monte Carlo version and new engine as Skoda teases the Monte Carlo’s arrival with a design sketch.

It’s nine months since the new Skoda Fabia arrived as Skoda’s take on the new VW Polo, going on sale a few months later with a choice of four trim levels and four engine options.

Now, Skoda is about to extend the new Fabia range with a new Fabia Monte Carlo, bringing with it some familiar ‘sporty’ titivations and the most powerful engine option planned for the Fabia (a Fabia vRS is not planned), with a tease sketch (above) teasing what’s to come.

The titivations for the Fabia Monte Carlo are much as expected, with black roof and mirrors contrasting with the red paint job, a butch nose job, diffuser at the back, black trim and bigger alloys, and an interior boasting the same black and red theme as the exterior.

We can expect the Fabia Monte Carlo to come with the more powerful engines in the Fabia range, but it’s expected it will add a new engine option with a 148bhp 1.5-litre already seen in other Skodas.

The new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo is due to be revealed on 15 February 2022.