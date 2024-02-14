New Skoda Octavia arrives with a raft of minor tweaks for 2024

The Skoda Octavia – Hatch, Estate and vRS models – get minor cosmetic updates, tweaks to the interior and tech and some extra power.

The Skoda Octavia – Skoda’s best-selling model – gets a raft of minor updates for 2024 right across the range of Hatch, Saloon and vRS models to keep it at the top of Skoda’s sales tree.

On the exterior, the Octavia gets new bumpers front and rear – in the process adding 9mm to the car’s length – new grille, new LED-Matrix headlights, scrolling indicators and some new wheel choices.

Inside, there’s a 10″ digital instrument cluster and 10″ infotainment (13″ optional) with new software speeding things up and ChatGP tech for better communication, recycled materials and sustainably treated leather and more storage, as well as updates for stuff like Attention Assist and Park Assist and updated keyless entry.

Engine options are now 114bhp and 148bhp diesels and 114bhp and 148bhp petrols as well as a more powerful 262bhp 2.0-litre lump for the vRS models, with the expectation a 201bhp petrol and PHEV to follow in 2025.

Klaus Zellmer, Chairman Skoda Auto, said:

Our customers rightly expect a lot from the Octavia and this refresh takes our best-selling model to the next level. Innovations such as a fully redesigned infotainment system, new safety systems, increased use of sustainable materials and more powerful headlights make it an even better fit for everyday explorers. I’m confident our latest Octavia will surprise and delight its drivers and passengers, confirming its place as our most popular car.

Model choices for the 2024 Octavia are SE Technology, SE L, Sportline and vRS, with full spec details and prices expected before the Octavia arrives in early summer.