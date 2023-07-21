New Skoda Superb GROWS in size – debuts in November

The next Skoda Superb will debut in November, ahead of which Skoda reveals camouflaged photos and some details.

If you want a big ‘Budget Premium’ Estate car, the Skoda Superb is about as good as it gets, with enough room to swallow almost anything you throw at it, decent prices and no longer with the Skoda stigma of a skip-on-wheels.

You might have expected Skoda to bin the Superb – Estate and Hatch – as they join the VW Group’s rush to build EVs and consign decades of ICE innovation to the bin, but they’re not. Instead, we’re getting a new Skoda Superb in November, ahead of which we have the new Superb Estate in camo (above) and a bit of detail too.

One thing the already excellent Superb doesn’t really need is more room, but it’s getting it anyway with a longer and slightly higher body giving more headroom and more luggage/stuff space.

Engine options – there’s no EV – are wide, with a choice of three 2.0-litre petrol engines. two 2.0-litre diesels, a 1.5-litre mild hybrid and a PHEV which now comes with a bigger battery and boasts 62 miles of EV range. All engine options come with a DSG ‘box.

Inside, the new Superb gets its gear lever moved from the centre console to the steering column, a 12.9″ infotainment and more driver-assist stuff and promises to be ‘uncluttered’.

Skoda is promising more of their ‘Simple Clever Ideas’ – stuff like the umbrella in the door and smart luggage hooks – including a washer reservoir with an integrated funnel.

Expect more information to come to tease the arrival of the new Skoda Superb in November.