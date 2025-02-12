New Subaru Forester ARRIVES to keep Subaru’s loyal Forester buyers happy

The new Subaru Forester e-Boxer arrives looking much the same but with a number of updates. Three rim levels from £38,995.

It’s over six years since the current Subaru Forester arrived (and as long again since the previous generation) and now it’s time for the sixth generation Forester.

The Forester is a bit of a Unicorn in the car world, paying only lip service to trends and, despite potentially competing against 4WD versions of cars like the Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson and more, it really sits alone as a very able off-road capable crossover appealing mainly to buyers who spend a lot of time off tarmac. Like farmers and vets.

In fact, so niche is the appeal that once the right buyer is found they stay with the Forester, with pushing on three-quarters of buyers already Forester owners. That’s a very loyal bunch.

The new Forester sits on the same Platform as its predecessor but with greater rigidity, new electric power steering, extra sound deadening some titivations to the exterior and interior but still just what buyers expect.

Subaru says the engine has been improved, but it’s still a 2.0-litre four-pot Boxer lump with a modest 136bhp and a not very appealing CVT ‘box.

Avaailable in three trim levels this time around, the entry-level Forester Limites (from £38,995) comes with Eyesight 4.0, 18″ alloys, memory driver’s seat, electric and heated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 Surround Camera and 11.6″ Full HD infotainment plus actual buttons.

Move up to the Forester Field (from £40,440) adds Privacy Glass, Heated Steering Wheel, Powered Gesture tailgate and Sat Nav, with the range-topping Forester Touring (from £42,995) adding 19″ alloys, heated rear seats, glass sunroof and black leather.

The new Subaru Forester is now open for orders in the UK.