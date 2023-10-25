New Toyota FT-Se Concept REVEALED – and it looks like an electric MR2 to come

The Toyota FT-Se Concept has been revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show previewing an electric sports car from Gazoo Racing.

Earlier this month Toyota teased a new FT-Se Concept heading for the Tokyo Motor Show, and now it’s been revealed as a new electric sports car concept with Gazoo Racing DNA and looks pretty much what you’d expect a future electric MR2 to offer.

Despite being an EV, the FT-Se looks much like a mid-engined car, with stubby bonnet, wide haunches and sloping roof, with big vertical running lights, huge air intakes, ducktail spoiler and huge taillights too.

Inside, Toyota has fitted a yoke instead of a steering wheel with smartphone-sized displays on either side and a central spine running through the middle, big digital instrument panel and carbon seats.

Toyota hasn’t gone big on specifics for the FT-Se, but does say it’s fettled by Gazoo Racing promising strong performance and decent handling.

It seems likely this electric MT2 successor won’t appear until 2016, which is when Toyota’s next generation of batteries come on stream promising increased range and, particularly important for an electric Sports Car, a much lower profile height.