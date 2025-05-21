New Toyota RAV4 REVEALED – and it looks to be PHEV only for the UK

The new Toyota RAV4 arrives with new rugged looks and, for the UK, PHEV powertrains only. Goes on sale in spring 2026.

The Toyota RAV4 is a big deal for Toyota, still the third-best-selling car in the world more than 30 years since it first arrived, thanks in no small part to its practicality and Toyota’s legendary build quality.

So a new RAV4 needs to be everything the RAV4 has always been, so although the new RAV4, revealed today, does get a new modern Toyota makeover and added butch, it’s still a familiar look.

Proportions for the new RAV4 are what you’d expect, but there are new C-shaped LED headlights like the new Bz4X, more than a hint of Land Cruiser, chunky wheel arches and black protective cladding.

There’s also a more robust RAV4 on offer with the GR Sport, which gets a 20mm wider track, tuned springs and high-performance dampers, tweaked steering, added bracing, ‘Matrix’ grille, unique alloys, suede sports seats and red highlights.

Although in Europe there will be Hybrid powertrain options for the RAV4, in the UK it looks to be PHEV only, although there will be two versions on offer.

The entry-level PHEV powertrain is a single motor, FWD version with 264bhp, promising up to 62 miles of EV driving, with the AWD version getting an extra motor for a combined 300bhp and 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds and with a new Terrain Response system for some proper off-road chops.

Inside, there’s a 12.9″ infotainment and a 12.3″ driver display with a new ‘Srfene software platform enabling faster response for safety systems like Cross Traffic, Blind Spot and Rear Alert.

Despite the reveal of the new RAV4, it’s going to be a year before it’s on sale in the UK.