New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Prices and Specs announced

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer goes on sale from £25k, with a choice of two trim levels and diesel, petrol or PHEV power.

Vauxhall revealed the new Astra Sports Tourer (the Astra Estate) back in December as Luton’s take on the Peugeot 308 SW, and now it’s going on sale with prices from £25,005, a choice of two trim levels – Design and GS-Line – and engine choices including diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid.

AS we recently discovered, Vauxhall is rationalising its range offerings, so the new Astra estate comes with just Design and GS-Line versions. with Design offering LED headlights, 16″ alloys, parking sensors front and back, Climate, Keyless and safety stuff like Lane Departure warning and AEB.

There’s also Vauxhall’s, plus Vauxhall’s Pure Panel Infotainment with a 10″ infotainment screen and 10″ instrument panel, which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and natural voice recognition.

The Astra Sports Toure GS-Line (from £27,900) adds in 17″ alloys, black contrast roof, privacy glass and electric heated door mirrors with puddle lights, as well as additional safety stuff like Active Cruise, 360-degree parking camera and heated seats.

Engine options are the same as the Astra Hatch, with 1.2-litre petrol with 108bhp or 128bhp, 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel – all with six-speed manual and £1,500 auto option – and a plug-in hybrid option (only on GS-Line trim) with 1.6-litre petrol mated to an electric motor powered by a 12.4kWh battery delivering 178bhp and with an EV range of 42 miles.

Vauxhall says the first deliveries of the Astra Sports Tourer will arrive in late summer.