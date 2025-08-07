New Vauxhall Frontera Electric Extended Range goes an EXTRA 67 miles – for £4,000 more

Vauxhall adds to its Frontera Electric offerings with a new Extended Range model with a 54kWh battery and range of 253 miles. Prices from £27,495.

The new Vauxhall Frontera went on sale at the start of the year, offering a choice of a pair of hybrid powertrains and a single EV, with prices, regardless of powertrain, starting at a reasonable £23,495.

The Frontera Electric came with a 44kWh battery powering a 111bhp motor, promising range of 186 miles, 100kW charging and good for 0-62 mph in a leisurely 12.1 seconds.

As with all EVs, the WLTP range is an ideal conditions estimate with the reality being more like 150 miles which, if you follow battery health recommendations and always charge from 10-80%, means a working range of 100 miles. That’s 50 miles there and back.

That’s fine if you want your Frontera Electric as a second car for local runs, but if you regularly go further then it’s not very practical.

Vauxhall has decided to address that with a new Frontera Electric Extended Range, which comes with a 55kWh battery and an official range of 253 miles, or nearer 200 miles in the real world. Which is more convenient but still means, if you follow battery health recommendations, a usable range of around 140 miles. It’s also nearly a second slower to 62mph than the 44 kWh version, thanks to the extra weight.

The Frontera Electric Extended Range also gets AAA-rated eco tyres, fins on the rear spoiler and extra bits on the lower rear bumper to improve airflow, and new 18.0″ alloys on GS models.

Trim and spec levels for the Extended Range Frontera match the 44kWh version and costs from £27,495 for the Design model and £29,895 for the GS.