New Vauxhall Frontera now on SALE – and the EV costs the same as the Hybrid

The new Vauxhall Frontera is available with a pair of Hybrid powertrains, a single electric powertrain and two trim levels.

It’s nine months since the new Vauxhall Frontera was revealed as a budget SUV offering both Hybrid and Electric powertrains, and now it’s ready to go on sale in the UK.

The electric Frontera comes with a 44kWh battery powering a 111bhp motor offering 186 miles of range, with 100kW charging and good for 0-62mph in 12.1 seconds and a top speed of 87mph.

The electric Frontera also comes with Vauxhall’s ‘Electric All-in’ offer which comes with eight-year roadside assist and a £500 credit for an Ohme wall charger.

The Hybrid option gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine with help from a 28bhp electric motor integrated into the Six-speed auto ‘box and is available with either 99bhp or 136bhp.

the Frontera is available in two trim levels at launch – Design and GS – with Design models getting automatic LED headlights, 16″ steel wheels, bits of black cladding and auto wipers, with the interior boasting a pair of 10.0″ screens, Sat Nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, rear-view camera, cruise and Lane Keep.

Move up to the GS and you get 17.0″ alloys, front parking sensors, body colour bumpers, skid plates, privacy glass and LED taillights, as well as Climate, comfort front seats, Blind Spot and (optional) seven seats.

Vauxall has decide to deliver the Frontera with the same price for the EV as the Hybrid, so prices for the 99bhp Hybrid and EV start at £23,495 and for the GS trim the starting price is £25,895. Opt for the 136bhp Hybrid and it’ll cost you an extra £1,500 or so.

James Taylor, Vauxhall MD, said:

New Frontera opening for orders is an important milestone in making electric vehicles more accessible, as the first model in the UK market to offer an identical list price for electric and petrol hybrid versions.

Let’s hope the new Frontera doesn’t depreciate like a Mokka EV.