New Volkswagen Amarok Pick-Up – Twin to the new Ford Ranger – back for ANOTHER tease

The new Volkswagen Amarok Pick-up, twin to the new Ford Ranger under the skin, is back for another tease ahead of its impending debut.

You can’t have failed to notice that Volkswagen is planning a new Amarok – and it’s doing it in tandem with Ford to deliver both a new Amarok and a new Ford Ranger – because they’ve been busy teasing it for almost a year.

We first saw design sketches of the new Amarok in March last year, and we had the most recent tease last December, and now VW is back for another tease. Whether that means the new Amarok’s arrival is imminent or not is anyone’s guess. But as it was supposed to arrive at the end of last year – and the new Ford Ranger’s arrival is expected this week – it seems likely.

The new design sketch image (above) shows us the new Amarok side-on, and gives a good idea of proportions, although there’s doubtless still some artistic licence at work and we can’t see the big flared wings being so pronounced in the production version.

What we know about the new Amarok so far includes a V6 TDI, it’s a sportier model, the interior is car standard, it’s bigger than the last Amorak, it handles a standard palette with ease and has good connectivity and driver assistance systems.

Will this be the final tease for the new Amarok? We’d like to think so.