New Volkswagen Passat Estate is a new Skoda Superb in VW clothes

The new Volkswagen Passat is revealed as an Estate-only offering, with a wide choice of powertrains, much more space and improved tech.

Estate cars may be a much better bet for load-lugging than SUVs, but unfortunately, buyers now want the high-riding experience of an SUV so Estate cars are disappearing rapidly.

But VW has decided the Estate car still has a future and has revealed the new Passat – and it’s only available as an Estate – just as Volvo has dropped Estate cars in many markets (UK included) so the new Passat Estate’s arrival may well be helped by Volvo’s withdrawal from the market.

Never an exciting car, the new Passat isn’t a stunning looker – it’s VW corporate band in reality – but, especially in this new iteration, it offers much for families and those needing load-lugging, and is essentially a new Skoda Superb Estate with VW clothes. Which is not a bad thing.

Based on VW’s updated MQB Evo platform, the new Passat comes with a choice of tweaked petrol and diesel engines and new PHEV models offering up to 62 miles of EV range, with revised suspension promising more comfort and more involvement with VW’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager helping things stay on song.

The new Passat grows in size too, some 144mm longer and 20mm wider with an extra 50mm in the wheelbase, with seats-up space of 690 litres in the boor and a whopping 1920 litres with back seats down.

Inside, VW has gone a bit more upmarket with new 10.3£ instruments and 12.9″ infotainment (up to 15″ if you pay) running VW’s 4th Gen MIB OS, although VW hasn’t gone the Skoda route with actual knobs. Which is a shame.

Four trim levels will be available for the Passat – Passat, Business, Elegance and R-Line – and prices are expected to start in the low £30ks.