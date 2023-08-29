New Skoda Kodiaq and Superb interiors revealed ahead of debut

The new Skoda Kodiaq SUV and Superb Estate will soon be revealed, ahead of which Skoda delivers the first photos of their new interiors.

The Skoda Scala and the Skoda Kamiq were recently given a bit of a makeover, and Skoda also teased the arrival of a new Superb in November as it continues to deliver new and updated ICE models despite being forced down the EV road.

The interiors of both the Superb and Kodiaq are similar (Kodiaq above, Superb below) with titivations to the steering wheel, instrument cluster, dash and trim, with the gear selector moved to the steering column to tidy up the centre console, with a 10.25″ instrument cluster, 12.9″ infotainment and Skoda’s new ‘Smart Dials’.

Skoda says the Smart Dials (the three round knobs under the infotainment screen) combines haptic and digital for a better user experience, with the rotary dials delivering HVAC controls from the outer knobs and the centre knob controlling four functions – volume, fan speed, air direction, driving modes and smart air con, each knob incorporating a digital display. Sounds perfect.

Other titivations include smartphone charging (for two phones in the Kodiaq) up to 15W, four USB-C ports, ergo seats and “environmentally responsible materials” for all interior textiles.

Peter Olah, Head of Interior Design at Škoda, said:

Škoda interiors stand for intuitiveness, simplicity, customer focus, and smart solutions. Our latest innovation, Škoda Smart Dials, has expanded the intuitive options for controlling the car’s functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays.