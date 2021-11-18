New Volkswagen Polo GTI goes on sale in the UK – and it’s not cheap

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £26,430 as VW puts the last of the updated Polo range on sale.

Volkswagen revealed the latest version of the Polo GTI in June, looking more Golf-like in this iteration, but although it put the rest of the updated Polo range on sale in September the Polo GTI was conspicuous by its absence.

Now, presumably after VW has cogitated on just how strong it can go on pricing, the Polo GTI goes on sale in the UK, and it costs from a quite strong £26,430. Which is a chunk more than the very able Hyundai i20 N, and the Ford Fiesta ST too.

Powering the Polo GTI is a 204bhp 2.0-litre turbo good for 0-62mph in 6.5 seconds with seven-speed DCT and XDS electronic diff and, if you opt for the Sport Select Package you get adaptive damping lower suspension and other tweaks for a bit more dynamism.

Standard kit for the Polo GTI includes 17″ alloys (18″ and option), IQ.Light LED lighting, dynamic indicators, 10.25″ digital cockpit and 9.2″ infotainment, Sports seats with ‘Clark Plaid’ upholstery, flat-bottomed steering wheel and red-painted trim.

The 2022 VW Polo GTI is now on sale and, chip constraints allowing, will arrive with customers early in 2022.