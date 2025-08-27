New Volkswagen T-Roc REVEALED with new looks and a Toyota-style Hybrid powertrain

The new 2026 Volkswagen T-Roc is revealed with new VW family looks, updated interior and powertrain options including a ‘self-charging’ Hybrid.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a big deal for VW – despite its fixation with EVs – with more than two million flogged since it arrived back in 2017

So a new T-Roc is something VW has to get right if it’s going to continue shifting ICE-based models to pay the bills, so the new Volkswagen T-Roc – revealed today – doesn’t stray too much from its predecessor, but does update the looks and tech to fit with VW’s latest family looks.

The new T-Roc is a smidge taller and wider – and longer by 122mm – despite which it contrives to look more purposeful and grounded, and comes with a new face much like the latest Tiguan and even gets the trendy glowing logos and full-width light bars.

Inside is updated and looks quite like the new Passat, with 12.9″ infotainment (10.2″ on pauper versions), a new 10″ Digital Cockpit driver display and HUD.

Engine options for the new T-Roc are initially an eTSI mild hybrid petrol with 113bhp and a more powerful 148bhp too.

But the headline act – although not available until next year – is a Toyota-style ‘self-charging’ hybrid – a first for VW – which will come as either a 134bhp or 168bhp option.

Prices for the new T-Roc will start at around £26k, and VW says pre-orders are open with a full market launch in November.