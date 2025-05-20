New Volkswagen T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition Plus DELIVER added Value

Volkswagen tweaks the trim offerings for the T-Roc with added value T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition models.

It may seem like the only thing VW now cares about is selling as many electric cars as they can, but the reality is that if that’s all they sold they’d be in real trouble. So keeping ICE-based cars rolling into showrooms and out to customers is vital, and VW reckons a good way to do that is to deliver new trim levels with ‘added value’ to coax buyers to part with their hard-earned.

The latest VW to get its trim levels tweaked is the T-Roc SUV, which says farewell to the R-Line trim and brings in the T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition Plus to replace the current T-Roc Style, R-Line and Black Edition models.

Both new models get an improvement in spec over the models they replace, with 19″ Misano black alloys, electric tailgate, rear-view camera, keyless, panoramic roof and metallic paint as well as VW’s IQ. Light matrix headlights.

VW reckons the extra features on the Black Edition Plus would cost you £3,225 if ordered as options, but the new model costs the same as the outgoing model at £36,515.

The new Style Design’s added extras would come in at £5,520 if optioned separately, but the new model is just £1,000 more than the model it replaces at £33,205.

The new models sit between the T-Roc Match and T-Roc R in the T-Roc range and can be ordered from Thursday (22 May 2025).