New Volkswagen T-Roc UK Prices and Specs ANNOUNCED

Prices and specifications for the facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc announced, with three trim levels, plus T-Roc R, and prices from £25k.

More than four years on from its arrival, Volkswagen revealed a facelift for the T-Roc back in November, and now it’s going on sale in the UK with prices starting from £25,000, a choice of three trim levels – Life, Style and R-Line – plus the T-Roc R.

The entry-level T-Roc Life comes with LED headlights, 8″ Digital Cockpit, 8″ infotainment with wireless App Connect, driver assist systems including Lane Assist and Cruise, 16″ alloys, black roof rails and ambient lighting. Prices start at £25k for the 1.0-litre TSI manual, rising to £28,160 for the 1.5-litre TSI with DSG.

The T-Roc Style – likely to be the best-seller, says VW – gets a bigger Digital Cockpit, Discover Media Nav Infotainment, Sports Comfort Seats, Privacy Glass, LED ‘Plus’ headlights, and 17″ alloys. Prices start from £27,635 rising to £34,695 for the 2.0-litre TDI 4Motion DSG.

The sporty T-Roc R-Line adds 17″ Valencia alloys, sports suspension, silver roof rails, progressive steering, selectable driving modes, stainless steel pedals and gloss black trim inside. Prices start at £30,435 for the 1.5-litre TSI rising to £36,020 for the 2.0-litre TDI 4Motion DSG.

Also updated is the T-Roc Cabriolet, which is available in Style and R-Line trims, and is offered with the 1.0-litre engine with manual ‘box from £30,530 or the 1.5-litre TSI with DSG from £35,820.

The performance T-Roc R continues with its own sporty look – similar to the R-Line models – with 300PS 2.0-litre engine, four-wheel drive and DSG ‘box and costs from £40,445.

The 2022 VW T-Roc, T-Roc Cabriolet and T-Roc R are now on sale in the UK.