Volkswagen T-Roc gets a bit of a mid-life titivate

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a bit of a makeover for 2022 with some minor tweaks to its looks and updated interior.

It’s more than four years since the VW T-Roc arrived to fill a ‘gap’ in VW’s SUV offerings, and it’s done rather well, with VW having to triple initial production estimates, and now more than a million T-Rocs have hit the road in that four years. Although it’s hard to believe the T-Roc Cabriolet makes up a big percentage.

Now it’s time for a mid-life update for the T-Roc, although the cosmetic changes aren’t especially significant, especially on the exterior.

The same trio of available T-Rocs – T-Roc, T-Roc R and T-Roc Cabriolet – remain, and the exterior updates are much as you’d expect with tweaked headlights with new LED graphics, titivated grille, bigger VW logo on the grille, new front bumper with DRLs and new air duct.

At the back, the taillights get a mild revision with new LED graphics and new bumper, with new alloy options too. The T-Toc R gets its own updates with new bumper at the front, vertically-stacked running lights and bigger air duct, with a similar makeover available on R-Line models.

Inside there’s a new dashboard that’s slush-moulded and soft-touch, new 8″ digital instruments, a now freestanding 6.5″ infotainment (8″ and 9.2″ if you spend more) with optional Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new multi-function steering wheel and new digital controls for the HVAC, with R models getting a flat-bottomed R steering wheel, R-specific instruments and mode and contoured seats.

The engine range stays much the same with three petrol engines (109bhp 1.0-litre, a 148bhp 1.5-litre and a 187bhp 2.0-litre) and two 2.0-litre diesels (113bhp or 148bhp). All-wheel drive is optional on higher-powered engines.

No UK prices yet for the updated T-Roc, but it looks like the model range will now be just Life, Style and R-Line