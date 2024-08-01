New Volvo EX30 Core CUTS the entry price of the EX30 to £32,850- JUST cheaper than the Kia EV3

The entry-level price for the electric Volvo EX30 is cut to £32,850 with the new EX30 Core, and the Volvo XC90 gets more luxurious.

When the Volvo EX30 arrived a year ago, the only trim options available were the Plus and Ultra trims, with prices starting from £33,795 for the single motor EX30 Plus (that’s since gone up to £35,150), with the promise of a cheaper entry-level Core model to come.

Now, shortly after the Kia EV3 went on sale as a competitor, Volvo has decided it’s time for the cheaper Core model to hit showrooms and cut the entry-level price to £32,850, £140 less than the entry-level Kia EV3.

The new EX30 Core comes with a single 268bhp motor at the back and a 51kWh battery, good for a range of 209 miles, or as an Extended range version (which costs from £37,050) with a bigger battery and range of 295 miles.

Despite being an entry-level model, the EX30 gets a decent spec including rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, automatic LED headlights, 18″ alloys, 12.3″ infotainment, Soundbar and, on the Extended Range models, a heat pump.

Volvo XC90 Plus Edition and Ultra Edition

Volvo’s plan for the range-topping electric EX90 was for it to replace the ICE and PHEV XC90, but the XC90 still sells well and the appetite for EVs really isn’t what Volvo hoped, so the XC90 soldiers on and now gets more luxurious trim options.

Replacing the Plus and Ulta trim levels, the new Plus Edition and Ultra Edition get a bit more luxury, with Plus Edition getting Nappa leather with ventilation, privacy glass and 21″ alloys, and the Ultra Edition 22″ alloys.

Now only available as a B5 petrol or T8 PHEV, the Plus Editon B5 costs from £69,425 (an astonishing £9k up on the outgoing Plus trim).