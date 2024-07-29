Kia EV3 Electric UK pricing and spec announced – costs from £32,995

The new electric Kia EV3 – Kia’s new baby SUV – goes on sale on 1 August with a choice of three trim levels and prices from £32,995.

It’s only been a couple of months since Kia revealed the EV3, a new addition to their EV range that sits at the entry point for Kia’s electric cars.

Now, the EV3 goes on sale in the UK (well, on Thursday 1 August) with the option of two battery sizes, three trim levels and price starting from £32,995.

Starting point for the EV3 is the EV3 Air, despite which the spec is comprehensive including heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 12.3″ driver display and 12.3″ infotainment (plus a 5.3″ climate control touchscreen, Keyless, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto lights, Auto Wipers, Roof Rails, electric folded and heated door mirrors, 17″ alloys, LED headlights and a raft of safety nannies.

The EV3 Air is available with either a 58.3kWh battery with a 267-mile range or 81.4kWh battery (which adds £3k to the price) promising a 372-mile range. Both batteries power a 201bhp electric motor at the front.

Step up to the EV3 GT Line (prices from £39,495), which is only offered with the 81,4kWh battery, and you also get 19″ alloys, a GT-Line bodykit, Two-tone upholstery, LED headlights, Privacy Glass, wireless phone charging and sliding centre console.

Splash out £42,995 for the EV3 GT Line S and you can add posh Harmon Kardon Sound, customisable HUD, Frnt sunroof, heated rear seats, powered tailgate, Remote Smart Parking, Blind Spot and 360-degree Surround View Monitor.

Clearly aimed at the bottom-end Volvo EX30 models, the Kia EV3 looks to offer more – and certainly more range – although we’ll have to wait and see if Kia decides to add a performance EV3 to compete with the EX30’s range-topping AWD model with over 400bhp.