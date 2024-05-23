Electric Kia EV3 REVEALED with up to 373-mile range

The production version of the electric Kia EV3 is revealed, promising range of up to 373 miles and as much space inside as a Sportage.

We’ve had the Kia EV6 with us for a while, and last year the huge Kia EV9 arrived as a range-topping electric model. Now, it’s time for a more mainstream EV offering from Kia to tackle a much more competitive portion of the market. Say hello to the production version of the new Kia EV3.

First revealed in concept form last year, the production version of the EV3 changes only slightly from the concept, still with its EV9-inspired looks.

In terms of size, the EV3 is 4300mm long – a bit longer than the Niro and the same size as a Peugeot 2008 – and because it’s on Kia’s EV Platform its wheelbase is the same as the Sportage at 2680mm, so more room inside.

Inside, it’s a typical modern Kia EV with a ‘living space’ feel with a pair of 12.3″ screens and a 5.0″ display – plus HUD – with AI-enhanced voice control, some actual buttons for often-used controls, entertainment services, lots of storage bits and a boot with 460 litres of space plus a small frunk for cable storage. Kia is also trumpeting the EV3’s green-ness with sustainable materials including recycled fabric and PET.

At launch, the EV3 comes with a single electric motor good for 201bhp and a choice of either a 58.3kWh battery or an 81.4kWh, with range respectively of 255 miles and 373 miles, but with a 400v architecture delivering sharing speeds of 102kW on the smaller battery and 128kW on the Long Range version.

No UK prices yet for the EV3, but expect it to start from around £35k when it goes on sale in the autumn.