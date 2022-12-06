New Volvo EX30 electric SUV CONFIRMED for 2023 by Volvo boss

Volvo’s new compact SUV to sit under the ’40’ range is confirmed by Volvo boss to be the electric Volvo XC30, arriving in 2023.

Last month Volvo revealed the new Volvo EX90 as an electric replacement for the XC90, although we’re expecting the XC90 to carry on for a few years yet – with a bit of a facelift on the way – as it’s going to be a year before the new EX90 starts to arrive with customers, and there’s still a healthy market for the ICE XC90.

But at the end of the presentation of the new EX90, we had a bit of dark imagery (above) showing what looked to be a new, smaller, EX model to sit below the EX90 and due to arrive in 2023.

We speculated that this could be an EX30, EX40 or EX60 (which didn’t take much working out) to add to Volvo’s new EX range of electric models. And now it’s confirmed it’s the Volvo EX30.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Volvo boss Jim Rowan said the new EX30 will be built in China to keep costs down and be aimed very much at young buyers and will be a ‘Care by Volvo’ subscription route to market with a selection of battery size options to keep costs down.

Beyond that Rowan wasn’t very forthcoming on the EX30, but we’d expect it to be built not on the CMA Platform which sits under the XC40, but on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture we’ve recently seen on the new Smart #1 SUV.

That could mean a 66kWh battery powering a 264bhp motor at the back in the most powerful guise, but smaller battery packs and less powerful versions sitting below it.

More on the new EX30 when we get it.