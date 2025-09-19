New Volvo EX60 EV TEASED by Volvo boss

The new Volvo EX60, Volvo’s electric equivalent to the XC60, is teased by Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson ahead of a New Year debut.

Volvo is not alone in having problems with its EV software, with the EX90 and EX30 both suffering a plethora of glitches as Volvo continues its rollout of electric cars.

Next up for release is the new EX60 as the EV equivalent of the Volvo XC60 – Volvo’s best-seller of all time – which needs to come out of the gate on 21 January fully formed and problem-free if it has a chance of being anywhere near as successful a model for Volvo as its ICE sibling.

The official debut of the EX60 may still be four months away, but Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson has taken to LinkedIn to tease what we assume is a prototype of the EX60 on the production line (above) to start ramping up interest.

Just as the EX90 hasn’t moved a million miles away from the XC90, from what we’ve seen so far with sneak peeks at the EX60, it will be much the same, with a similar profile to the XC60 and a front end similar to the EX90. But under the skin, it’s all new.

That means the first outing for Volvo’s SPA3 platform, which will underpin all Volvo’s future electric offerings and use Megacasting for cost saving (but higher repair costs) and promises to deliver range of more than 435 miles.

Expect a steady drip of teasers from Volvo on the EX60 in the coming months.