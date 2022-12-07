Nissan LEAF grabs another ‘Best USED Electric Car’ Award

The electric Nissan LEAF has grabbed another ‘best used electric car’ award at the DrivingElectric awards this week.

There was a time, not so very long ago, when the only real choice you had if you wanted a proper car with an electric powertrain, was a Nissan LEAF.

The real pioneer of EVs, Nissan’s LEAF has been around for a decade, and with more than 600,000 on the road – over 56,000 of those in the UK – it means there are plenty of used models around for those wanting to dip a more affordable to in EV waters.

That explains why, in the last few years, the LEAF has grabbed umpteen awards as the best used electric car, and it adds to that with its latest ‘Best Used Small Electric Car’ award from DrivingElectric.

Nissan’s Andrew Humberstone said:

LEAF was not only Nissan’s first mass-market electric vehicle, but it was a pioneer of the industry; it proved that EVs have a place in the market and are key to the future of mobility. LEAF is an incredibly popular choice for both new and used customers, so I am delighted that LEAF has been selected for this award and it continues to be recognized and applauded.

We ran long-term Nissan LEAF a few years ago and found it an eminently usable family EV, and with used prices now starting at around £5k for early 24kWh battery LEAFs they’re as cheap as chips. So cheap in fact, it almost makes sense to buy one just to pop to the shops and for power storage!