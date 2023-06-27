Nissan LEAF Shiro is the new ‘Bargain’ LEAF EV

The Nissan LEAF Shiro arrives as the new entry-level LEAF, based on the N-Connecta LEAF but with prices from £28,495.

The Nissan LEAF has been with us since 2010 and, more so even than Tesla, is responsible for bringing electric cars to a much wider audience. But it’s not got too long to go before it’s replaced.

We know Nissan’s Plant in Sunderland will be producing the LEAF’s replacement from 2026 so it’s likely Nissan will be doing what it can to keep LEAF sales buoyant before its replacement arrives.

That’s what the new LEAF Shiro is about as Nissan takes the LEAF N-Connecta, adds a grand’s worth of extra kit and prices the Shiro at around £2k less than the LEAF Connecta at £28,495.

Standard kit for the Shiro includes ProPilot Assist with Traffic Jam Pilot, Lane Keep Assist and electronic parking brake, with faux leather trim with cloth inserts.

Only available with the LEAF’s small 39kWh battery it comes as standard with an Arctic White paint job and an option for a bi-tone with Pearl Black roof.

Nic Thomas, Nissan GB Marketing Director, said:

I’m pleased to introduce this new version, Shiro is a welcome addition to our line-up which is great value and tech advanced and I’m sure will be an incredibly popular choice. Staying true to the LEAF’s roots as the original affordable mass-market electric family car we are pleased to be able to offer this variant with over £1,000 worth of benefits for £28,495, £2,000 less than the N-Connecta on which it is based.

The Nissan LEAF Shiro is now on sale.