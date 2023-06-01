Nissan Qashqai e-Power Kuro Edition adds new looks and toys to the N-Connecta e-Power

The Nissan Qashqai e-Power Kuro Edition arrives to bring a stylish new look to the Qashqai as well as additional equipment. Costs from £36,945.

It’s less than a year since the Qashqai e-Power went on sale in the UK, adding a very appealing powertrain option to what is already the UK’s best-selling car.

With e-Power, Nissan has taken a novel approach to hybrids, delivering a powertrain which uses a small battery and an electric motor to power the wheels, with the 1.5-litre three-pot engine used, in the most efficient way, to charge the battery (and, if needed, the electric motor). So, in effect, it’s a petrol-powered EV promising no range anxiety and economy of over 50mpg.

Now, Nissan has decided it’s time for a ‘Special Edition’ version of the Qashqai fitted with the e-Power setup, with the Nissan Qashqai e-Power Kuro Edition to do the job.

Based on the Qashqai N-Connecta, the Kuro Edition comes with glass roof pack, 18″ gloss black alloys, illuminated kick plates, wireless charging and a choice of three two-tone paint jobs – black roof with either a Storm White or Ceramic Grey body, or a grey roof with a Pearl Black body.

Options include Tech Assist Pack (HUD, LED headlights and adaptive main beam) for £1,030, with Nissan’s ProPilot Assist also included.

Nissan’s Nic Thomas said:

Customers are responding incredibly well to Qashqai e-POWER, they are enjoying the smoothness of the electric drive and the convenience of a petrol engine which recharges the battery on the go. Qashqai Kuro Edition with e-POWER is delivering a stylish and eye-catching special version to an already efficient and comfortable drive

The Nissan Qashqai Kuro Edition is now on sale from £36,945, around £1,100 more than the e-Power N-Connecta.