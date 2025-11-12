Omoda 7 ARRIVES to challenge the VW Tiguan, Kia Sportage and more

The Omoda 7 arrives as a new Omoda model aimed at rivals like the Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan, with ICE or PHEV power and prices from £29,915.

Chery brand Omoda is already making waves in the UK market with the Omoda 5 and Omoda 9 , and now we’re getting the Omoda 7 as a challenger in a crowded mid-sized SUV market to established models like the VW Tiguan, Kia Sportage and more.

The Omoda 7 comes with a choice of either petrol or PHEV powertrains, with a 1.6-litre turbo four-pot petrol good for 145bhp the entry-level option, with the PHEV option using a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 18.3kWh battery good for 201bhp and promising EV range of 56 miles.

As well as the choice of two powertrain options, the Omoda 7 also gets a choice of two rim levels – Knight and Noble – with Knight models coming with 19″ alloys, 15.6″ infotainment, 10.25″ driver display, dual-zone Air Con and wireless phone charging. Prices start at £29,915 for the ICE and £32,00 for the PHEV.

Move up to the Noble spec and the upgrades include better Sound, electric heated seats, a Panoramic roof, a ‘fragrance’ system for the Air Con, power tailgate and for-zone voice control. Omoda hasn’t revealed pricing for the Noble models yet.

The Omoda 7’s design is pretty generic, with hexagonal grille and slim LED lights looking a bit Lexus, darkened pillars and zig-zag tail lights.

Victor Zhang, OMODA UK, said:

The OMODA 7 has been developed for the way people in the UK live and drive – it’s practical, dynamic and refined, yet still delivers that expressive, art-driven design language that defines our brand. With a choice between pure petrol and advanced super hybrid technology, the OMODA 7 represents our continued commitment to offering accessible premium SUV options to British drivers.

The Omoad 7 goes on sale in the UK in January 2026 and it’ll come with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and RAC home start for the lifetime of the warranty.