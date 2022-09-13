Pagani Utopia – Pagani’s third model – REVEALED with 852bhp V12

The Pagani Utopia is revealed as Pagani’s third model – after the Zonda and Huayra – with 852bhp V12. Just 99 cars are being built and all are sold.

It’s almost 23 years since the Pagani Zonda arrived as Pagani’s first model, and getting on for 12 years since Cars UK exclusively revealed its successor – the Pagani Huayra.

That means it’s time for a new Pagania and here it is, the Pagani Utopia, looking just as you’d expect a Pagani to look and still rather old school with power coming from a more powerful version of the Huayra’s AMG V12 with 852bhp, mated to either an automated manual or pure seven-speed manual ‘box.

The aim for the Utopia was to create a simpler and lighter car, and the aero appendages of the Huayra are ditched for more discreet aero – which actually manages to deliver more downforce and less drag than the Huayra’s appendages.

Stopping power for the Utopia (almost as daft a name as LaFerrari) comes from carbon-ceramic Brembos sitting behind 21″ alloys at the front and 22″ at the rear, with double wishbones all round and electronically-controlled shocks.

Under the skin, there’s a new composite monocoque chassis made from carbon and titanium – boosting rigidity – and contributing to a low weight of 1280kg – and the titanium exhaust exits in a trademark four-pipe circle.

Inside the Utopia it’s all still old-school – but appealingly so – with the usual leather and milled switches and just a single small screen on display.

Pagani says they are planning to build just 99 Utopias – each costing over £2 million – but history tells us that will be significantly more once endless ‘specials’ are announced in the coming years. For now, the Utopia is sold out.