Peugeot 2008 gets a titivate including more power and bigger battery for the electric e-2008

The Peugeot 2008 gets a bit of a makeover for 2023, including small cosmetic tweaks, new hybrid engines and an upgraded electric e-2008.

It’s getting on for four years since the current Peugeot 2008 arrived, including an electric e-2008, although it’s only nine months since Peugeot gave the 2008 range a bit of a model tweak.

But now Peugeot is updating the 2008 and e-2008 with some small cosmetic tweaks, upgraded engines and more power, bigger battery and more range for the electric e-2008.

The cosmetic tweaks include a more butch front end with new lights, tweaked bumper and new Peugeot badge on the grille, but the bigger changes come under the skin.

The petrol-engine 2008 offerings are the PureTech 1.2-litre with 98bhp or 127bhp with either six-speed manual or eight-speed auto ‘box, and a hybrid 1.2-litre PureTech (which won’t arrive until next year) delivering 136bhp and able to run for up to 50 per cent of the time on electric in urban driving.

The electric e-2008 gets a bigger 54kWh battery and 153bhp, with range boosted to 252 miles, 7.4kW or 11kW on-board charger and able to charge to 80 per cent with a 100kW rapid charger.

Trim levels are Active, Allure and GT with standard kit including 10″ iConnect infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a suite of safety gubbins.

No prices yet for the upgraded 2008 and e-2008, but you can bet your boots they’ll be higher than the current starting point of £24,295.