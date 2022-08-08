Peugeot 2008 – and electric e-2008 – UPDATED with new trim levels

Peugeot is rolling out updates for the 2008 and electric e2008, with new trim levels with added equipment and styling updates.

Last week, Peugeot revealed updates for the 208 range for 2022, including a few styling tweaks and a titivation of the available trim levels. And now it’s time for the 208’s SUV sibling – the 2008 – to come in for an almost exactly similar update.

The updates for the 2008 – including the electric e-2008 – sees Peugeot titivating the trim levels, with the existing Active Premium and Allure Premium being superseded by the imaginatively-named Allure Premium + and Active Premium +.

You might expect that prices would rise, but Peugeot has kept prices the same as the outgoing trim levels unless you opt for the new 1.2-litre PureTech 130 Auto when you’ll pay an extra £110.

The titivations to justify the ‘+’ badge aren’t huge, with Active Premium + getting gloss black roof rails, privacy glass and a gloss black strip across the tailgate.

The 2008 Allure Premium + gets a bigger makeover including the arrival of Connected 3D Navigation with a three-year subscription to Connected Navigation Pack giving three years of free updates.

The updates apply to all 2008 models, including the electric e-2008, with the updated models now on sale.