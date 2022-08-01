Peugeot 208 – including electric 208 – model range updated…AGAIN

Peugeot is updating the 208 – including the electric 208 – for the second time in eight months with improved model specs.

We all know car prices have risen as car makers ride out the ‘Chip’ shortage and Covid problems by delivering better spec cars, rather than bargain basement entry models, to keep profits buoyant despite lower production numbers, much to the chagrin of buyers.

At Peugeot, that meant the end of the entry-level 208 Allure last year, with the starting point the 208 Active Premium and Allure Premium costing more although, to be fair, delivering a higher spec.

Now, Peugeot is back again with another tweak for the 208 range – including the electric e-208 – with the Active Premium and Allure Premium models dropped from this month, to be replaced by the Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+.

However, apart from a small £110 extra cost if specced with the new Euro 6.4 engines, Peugeot is keeping prices the same as the outgoing models.

Extra kit for the new Active Premium+ model includes privacy glass, auto wipers and auto Air Con, with the Allure Premium+ adding Aluminium Pack and 7″ infotainment with Connected 3D Nav.

Order books for the new Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+ are now open, with the higher spec GT and GT Premium models remaining on sale unchanged.