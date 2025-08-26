Peugeot 308 FACELIFT brings a new nose and choice of ICE, PHEV and EV powertrains

The Peugeot 308 and 308 SW Estate get a mid-life facelift with a new front end and more range from the PHEV and EV versions.

It’s been four years since the current Peugeot 308 went on sale in the UK (as an SW Estate too) so it’s time for a bit of a refresh to keep sales humming along.

The updates for 2025 for the 308 aren’t huge, but Peugeot has managed to give the 308 a new distinctive look, improved the powertrain offerings and thrown in a few minor updates for the interior.

The most obvious change for the 308 is a new front end, which brings the 308 more into line with the 3008 and 5008, with a new grille with body colour elements flanked by new air intakes, ‘three claw’ DLRs and an illuminated badge, with new diamond-cut alloys, new shades of blue and an absence of chrome.

Inside, the 308 keeps its i-Cockpit with dinky steering wheel and i-toggles as well as a 10.1″ infotainment, with improved graphics for the driver display, added Alcantara and aluminium trim (if you spend enough), Air Quality System (an option) and configurable Ambient lighting.

As before, the 3038 offers a range of powertrain options, with a 145bhp petrol hybrid and 128bhp diesel option too, but the PHEV and EV options see noticeable improvements.

The 308 PHEV uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 192bhp, with EV range improved to 53 miles from its 17.2kWh battery (it was 49 miles), with the 308 EV getting a bigger 54.4kWh battery which increases range to 281 miles (was 254 miles).

No prices yet for the new 308, but a starting point of around £35k seems about right (which would be 40% up on when the current 308 arrived in 2021).