Peugeot 308 FACELIFT brings a new nose and choice of ICE, PHEV and EV powertrains

The Peugeot 308 and 308 SW Estate get a mid-life facelift with a new front end and more range from the PHEV and EV versions.current Peugeot 308 went on sale in the UK (as an SW Estate too) so it’s time for a bit of a refresh to keep sales humming along.
The updates for 2025 for the 308 aren’t huge, but Peugeot has managed to give the 308 a new distinctive look, improved the powertrain offerings and thrown in a few minor updates for the interior.
The most obvious change for the 308 is a new front end, which brings the 308 more into line with the 3008 and 5008, with a new grille with body colour elements flanked by new air intakes, ‘three claw’ DLRs and an illuminated badge, with new diamond-cut alloys, new shades of blue and an absence of chrome.
Inside, the 308 keeps its i-Cockpit with dinky steering wheel and i-toggles as well as a 10.1″ infotainment, with improved graphics for the driver display, added Alcantara and aluminium trim (if you spend enough), Air Quality System (an option) and configurable Ambient lighting.
As before, the 3038 offers a range of powertrain options, with a 145bhp petrol hybrid and 128bhp diesel option too, but the PHEV and EV options see noticeable improvements.
The 308 PHEV uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 192bhp, with EV range improved to 53 miles from its 17.2kWh battery (it was 49 miles), with the 308 EV getting a bigger 54.4kWh battery which increases range to 281 miles (was 254 miles).
No prices yet for the new 308, but a starting point of around £35k seems about right (which would be 40% up on when the current 308 arrived in 2021).
Have your say - leave a comment