Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 – another Polestar 2 ‘Special’ with a big stripe

There’s a new ‘Edition’ Polestar 2 on offer – the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 – with enhanced performance and cosmetics. Costs from £73,900.

The Polestar 2 is an appealing EV – although far from bargain basement – offering good looks and decent performance as a left-field take on Volvo’s more mainstream offerings.

Although the Polestar 2 is brisk and quite powerful, it’s short of cars like the Kia EV6 GT when it comes to outright acceleration, but Polestar is instead concentrating on dynamism and has already revealed a ‘Performance’ model last year with the Polestar 2 Edition 270.

Now Polestar is back for another bite at the ‘Special Edition’ game with the Polestar Edition 230, much the same as the Edition 270 but with just 230 cars available for this edition, 25 of which are heading for the UK.

The powertrain on the 230 is the same as the 270, with Long Range Dual Motor setup delivering 469bhp and good for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds with range, at 286 miles, a chunk short of a standard Long Range Polestar 2.

Chassis changes for the 230 mirrors the 270, with lower ride height, Ohlins dampers, stiffer springs and 21″ alloys but, as Polestar says, “Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways“.

That means an exclusive Neptune Green paint job (seen in the photo above) or Black, with a big stripe (thankfully optional – it costs an extra £1,000) and recycled Nubuck upholstery.

The order book for the Polestar 2 Edition 230 is open, priced from £73,900 with first customer deliveries due in September.