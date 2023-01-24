Polestar 2 gets big update with RWD model (like the Volvo XC40) more power and new batteries

The Polestar 2 gets updated for 2023, with a RWD model replacing the previous FWD model, new electric motors and better batteries.

Believe it or not, it’s four years since the Polestar 2 arrived as Polestar’s first proper electric car, and it’s been quite a success for the former Volvo offshoot.

But four years on it’s time for a ‘facelift’, but it’s not just any old facelift with wheels and bumpers, and perhaps lights, tweaked enough to make the ‘old’ model look dated, but a comprehensive update of what underpins the Polestar 2. Something not as easily done with an ICE car.

Cosmetically, the new Polestar 2 gets the ‘Smart Zone’ front end we’ve already seen on the Polestar 3, housing stuff like the front-facing camera and radar, with the Performance Pack models getting new 20″ alloys matching those on the Polestar 3.

But the big change is, just like the Volvo XC40 based on the same Platform, a move from FWD to RWD for the single motor version, now with next-generation motor good for up to 295bhp, cutting 0-62mph to 6.2 seconds.

The dual-motor version now has a RWD bias and new motors front and back, producing 416bhp with greater traction from the new setup cutting 0-62mph to 4.5 seconds, with the Performance Pack model getting 469bhp and a 0-62mph of 4.2 seconds.

Standard range 69kWh and Long Range 82kWh batteries are upgraded delivering up 322 miles of range in the RWD standard range model, with the dual motor models now with up to 368 miles.

In addition to the small cosmetic tweaks and significant electric ones, Polestar has also given the 2 more standard equipment, including Blind Spot with Steering Support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, Rear Collison Warning and Mitigation, wireless phone charging, 360 camera and dimming mirrors.

The updated Polestar 2 is now on sale with prices starting at £44,950 for the entry-level RWD model and rising to £57,950 for the AWD Long Range Performance Pack 2.