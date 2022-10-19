Porsche 911 Carrera T RETURNS with manual ‘box option and priced from £98,500

The Porsche 911 Carrera T returns to the 911 lineup, sitting between the 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S with manual ‘box option and prices from £98,500.

You may have been worried that if you want a Porsche 911 there’s a yawning gap between the 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S just crying out to be filled. But worry not, Porsche has the answer – the new Porsche 911 Carrera T.

Returning for the first time in the 992 (it last appeared in 2017), the new 911 T (T is for ‘Touring’) also comes, for the first time in the 992 era, with a manual gearbox option, although you can have a PDK if you prefer.

Power comes from the same 379bhp flat-six as the regular 911 Carrera – good for 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds – and there’s a mechanical diff lock at the back, Torque Vectoring, sports suspension lowering the 911 T by 10mm, sports exhaust and 20″ alloys at the front and 21″ at the back. Rear-wheel steering is an option.

Design tweaks to make the 911 T stand out include dark grey highlights and black gloss tailpipes and a choice of Deep Black, Gentian Blue, Ice Grey and GT Silver paint jobs as standard, with the interior getting four-way Sports Seats, and no back seats and the option of an Interior Package with Adaptive Sports Seats and an extended leather option too.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is now available to order.