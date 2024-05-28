Porsche 911 GTS ‘T-Hybrid’ ARRIVES with 992.2 update for the 911 range

The Porsche 911 992.2 generation arrives with a ‘T-Hybrid’ version in the new 911 GTS which costs from £132,600.

We’ve known Porsche was finally bowing to emissions pressure by delivering a hybrid version of the 911, and now it arrives as the Porsche 911 GTS ‘T-Hybrid’ alongside an updated 992.2 911 range.

For now, the new 992.2 offerings are limited to just the GTS and Carrera – with more versions expected to roll out in the coming months – with the Carrera sneaking under £100k by a few pounds and the GTS starting at £132,600.

The headline act is, of course, the arrival of the hybrid GTS which uses a 3.6-litre ICE mated to a new hybrid setup dubbed ‘T-Hybrid’, with a motor in the new electrically-assisted single turbo to build pressure when the throttle is opened and eliminating lag, and can also act as a generator to send power to the small 1.9kWh battery.

There’s also a new 54bhp motor in the eigh-speed PDK ‘box whose power goes straight in to the drivetrain and also powers stuff like the air conditioning to remove the need for a drive belt, with it all adding up to 533bhp on tap.

The new hybrid powertrain means performance improves for the GTS, with 62mph coming up in 3.0 seconds, and tweaks to the GTS’s chassis see RWS fitted as standard and the latest version of Porsche’s PDCC controlling new electro-hydraulic actuators.

The entry-level Carrera 992.2 keeps its existing 3.0-litre turbo flat six but with bigger turbos to deliver 388bhp, and at launch there is only a PDK box on offer. However, a manual ‘box will be offered later although only for non-hybrid versions.

As well as the hybrid and upgraded Carrera powertrains, the 992.2 comes with a new front bumper and splitter for the GTS – and an optional Aero Package – a few styling tweaks including new headlights, new rear lights and new colour and wheel options, with the dash now getting a digital instrument cluster.

The 911 992.2 is now on sale in the UK with first deliveries in the summer.