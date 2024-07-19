Porsche adds the 771bhp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and sporty Panamera GTS to the new Panamera’s offerings

The 771bhp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid arrives to top the new Panamera range, and there’s a new Panamera GTS too.

The new Porsche Panamera was revealed back in November, bringing with it subtly updated looks, new tech and much screenage in the cabin, but only a couple of models on offer. Oh, and the Sport Turismo was dropped.

Now, Porsche is extending the Panamera offerings with the arrival of two new models, with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid topping the range and the Panamera GTS for those who value involvement over outright power.

Porsche has endowed the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mated to a gearbox-mounted electric motor together producing 771bhp and 738lb/ft of torque and scooting the not insubstantial Panamera to 62mph in a frankly ridiculous 2.9 seconds. It also comes with a bigger 25.9kWh battery promising EV range (or performance fun) of 54 miles.

If you want a Pnamera with a bit more bite and no heavy batteries and motors Porsche has that covered too with the new Panamera GTS.

The Panamera GTS ditches all the heavy-duty hybrid gubbins and relies instead on its 4.0-litre V8 with a more vocal soundtrack thanks to a new exhaust, delivering 493bhp and good for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds. The GTS also gets stiffer anti-roll bars and sist 10mm lower.

Both new Panamera models are now on sale, with the Panamera GTS costing from £125,600 and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from £168,700.