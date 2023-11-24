New Porsche Panamera REVEALED – but it’s the end of the road for the Panamera Sport Turismo

The new Porsche Panamera is unveiled with an initial choice of two powertrains. But there’s no Sport Turismo this time around.

Porsche has been teasing the arrival;l of the new Panamera for a couple of months now, first with photos of it out testing and earlier this month with a full reveal of its interior. And now it’s officially revealed ahead of going on sale in the New Year with prices from £79,500 to £141,400. But this time around there is no Sport Turismo option – a real shame.

As you’d expect – and as the photos in September seemed to make clear – this may be a new generation for the Panamera, but you’ll probably find it tough to distinguish the new one from the current one unless you had them side-by-side.

There is a tweaked front with a new grille and a back end with frameless window and a new lightbar, which introduces lines which add a touch of 911 to the looks, but with more changes on the inside, as we revealed earlier this month, including a 12.6″ driver display, 12.3″ infotainment and optional front passenger screen too.

At launch, there is a choice of just two powertrains, with the Panamera and Panamera 4 getting a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 with 348bhp and 296lb/ft of torque, and the 671bhp Turbo E-Hybrid PHEV with a twin-turbo V8 paired to an electric motor in the PDK ‘box and 25.9kWh battery delivering up to 56 miles of EV range. To follow later there will be a Turbo S E-Hybrid, a GTS, an entry-level Panamera and a V6 Hybrid.

Porsche says the suspension of the new Panamera has been radically overhauled, with air suspension as standard and Porsche Active Ride an option that offers a Comfort Access mode (raising the car), Dynamic Ground Clearance which lowers at speed, and Acceleration and Braking Comfort to keep the car flat when doing what it says on the tin.

On sale now, the Panamera starts at £79,500, Panamra 4 at £82,500 and the V8 PHEV at £141,400.