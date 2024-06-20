Range Rover Electric waiting list grows to over 38,000

The waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric – Range Rover’s first EV – grows to over 38,000 ahead of an autumn debut.

Jaguar Land Rover has been slow to join the EV game – with the exception of the slow-selling Jaguar i-Pace – but that hasn’t hindered its post-Covid and dieslegate hits recovery despite a range of only ICE models.

Back in May, we reported that JLR sold more than 400,000 cars in the last year – made up mainly of Range Rover and Defender sales – in the process delivering revenues of £29bn and profits of £2.2 bn.

But over the course of the next year, we’ll not only see the launch of the first new EV-only models from Jaguar, but we’ll also see the arrival – expected this autumn – of the new Range Rover Electric.

Earlier this year, we reported there was already a waiting list of 16,000 for the new Range Rover Electric, since when that waiting list has grown to more than 38,000, a number that’s more than half of total Range Rover sales last year.

There’s clearly strong interest in the Range Rover Electric, with JLR saying it comes with a new traction control system which controls each electric drive unit reducing torque reaction time to be cut to just 1 millisecond, promising more grip on slippery surfaces.

There’s also new battery management using AI to monitor battery cells, improving battery life and range and cutting charging times too.

Beyond what JLR has revealed, the Range Rover Electric is expected to come with a battery pack of over 100kWh and power around 600bhp.