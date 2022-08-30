Range Rover (L405) is the most UNRELIABLE car in the UK – and Porsche and BMW aren’t much better

The Range Rover (L405) is the most unreliable car in the UK according to Warrantywise, but BMW and Porsche models fare badly too.

Land Rover’s models have suffered from a poor reliability reputation for as long as anyone can remember, and although we’d hope its latest round of models – like the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport – will be more robust, it’s too early to tell. But with JLR boss Thierry Bollore admitting unreliability is costing 100,000 sales a year, we’d like to think things are improving.

But the models they replaced are ranked, once again, amongst the most unreliable cars on the road, and the last Range Rover (L405) is the most unreliable of all.

Warrantywise has compiled its latest unreliability index and, although it’s perhaps not a shock to find the RR to be the least reliable, it’s clear that the more complicated and able a car is the more likely it is to break down. And the RR finds itself in some very good company.

Following behind the Range Rover, whose frequency and cost of repairs (the highest warranty repair coming in at £23,290) put it at the top of the list, is the BMW M3, followed by the Range Rover Sport and Porsche Panamera.

In fact, the top ten most unreliable cars are populated by the two Range Rovers, three BMWs (M3, M5 and X6) and two Porsches (Panamera and Cayenne) with the other spots taken by the Audi Q7, Bentley Continental GT and, oddly, the Mazda CX-5.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said:

The Reliability Index is extremely revealing of how luxury cars, which may seem like they would be reliable because of the costly price tags, aren’t always so. The opinion that they should be very reliable, for the price that customers pay for them, is quite a popular one, and this evaluation of our data is helpful for us to guide customers the right way when wanting to make a large purchase on a luxury car, like a Porsche.

Top 10 Unreliable Cars UK 2022

Range Rover BMW M3 Range Rover Sport Porsche Panamera BMW X6 Porsche Cayenne Audi Q7 Bentley Continental GT Mazda CX-5 BMW M5